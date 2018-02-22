The newly built Bomu Stadium will host an international friendly between Kenya and Egypt.

Bomu Stadium to host Kenya versus Egypt friendly match

The Kenya Football Federation has settled on the 3000 sitter capacity Stadium to host a match between Kenya under 20 and their Egyptian counterparts in March.

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho confirmed that the match will be used to officially open the stadium that is located in Changamwe Constituency.

“I am delighted to announce that Football Kenya Federation have selected Bomu Stadium for an international U20 friendly match between Kenya and Egypt to be played next month.”

Joho and Football Kenya Federation president, Nick Mwendwa tested the surface with a pitch trial-game on the Stadium on Wednesday.

Mombasa County has also constructed an 11-aside Uwanja wa Mbuzi Mini Stadium in Kongowea, Nyali Sub-county.