I was frustrated at Mamelodi Sundowns, says SuperSport United forward Mogakolodi Ngele

After enduring months of sitting on the sidelines, SuperSport United attacker Mogakolodi Ngele is relishing his new lease on life.

Despite being seen as one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) brightest prospects when he made his initial move from Platinum Stars to Mamelodi Sundowns, Ngele constantly found his game time limited at Sundowns with coach Pitso Mosimane opting to utilise others from the array of talent at his disposal.

This led the Botswana international to complete a loan move to Bidvest Wits last season where he became a league champion only to once again return to Chloorkop and be left in the football wilderness.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old is back on the mend this time at Sundowns’ cross-town rivals as he completed a loan deal in the January transfer window, and Ngele is all too happy to once again be playing again.

"I'm glad that I am being given a chance to play after a long time. I have had to improve the match-fitness and keep up with the pace of the game," Ngele told The Sowetan.

However, the question still remains what happens when his loan deal expires at the end of the season? There has been reports that Matsatsantsa may look to make his stay permanent, but Ngele chooses to remain mum on the speculation.

"I just want to make sure I am playing... my job is to play football so I think in future there will be an improvement,” he said.

"For now my focus is on SuperSport and I hope that things in June will be better. I want to see myself scoring more goals and helping the team win. I want to add value," he added.

Meanwhile, Ngele has spoken about the frustrations which he felt when he was not playing at Sundowns.

"Obviously when you do not play it's a problem,” he lamented.

"It does frustrate sometime. All I try to do is to remain professional. To eat well, train well and respect the coaches,” he explained.

Ngele could potentially face off against his parent club this coming weekend as the two sides lock horns on Saturday evening, and he believes that with an effective game plan, the stuttering SuperSport could potentially upset their rivals.

"If we can get our [game] plan right then anything can happen. It won't be an easy game for obvious reasons since we all know the quality of Sundowns," he concluded.