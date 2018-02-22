Kerala Blasters play hosts to Chennaiyin FC in a must-win Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium in Kaloor, Kochi, on Friday.

Game ISL 2017-18: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Kerala Blasters v Chennaiyin FC

Date

Friday, February 23

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

KERALA BLASTERS:

Injured - Pritam Singh, Iain Hume

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Wes Brown, Courage Pekuson

CHENNAIYIN FC:

Injured:



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rene Mihelic.

GAME PREVIEW

CK Vineeth's injury time strike is still fresh in the memories of Manjappada as Kerala Blasters welcome Chennaiyin FC to Kochi for their final home game in the league stage. Rene Mihelic's spot-kick was cancelled out by Vineeth to end the game 1-1 in Chennai. Things have changes at Blasters since that draw on December 22.

David James replaced Rene Meulensteen as head coach and under the former Liverpool custodian, the Yellow Army has managed to obtain 17 points from nine games. They are fifth on the table with 24 points from 16 games. A win against the Marina Machans will allow them to climb into the top four and with Jamshedpur and Goa scheduled to play against each other in the final matchday, a semi-final berth doesn't seem impossible for Blasters.

Chennaiyin have been reasonably consistent throughout the season and occupy the third spot in the standings with 28 points from 16 games. While they haven't been dominant in all their games, they have managed to obtain positive results and keep the scoreboard ticking.

John Gregory's pragmatic approach to football has helped Chennaiyin to rescue points of countless fixtures. They have scored just one goal each in their last four games. An 88th minute Mohammed Rafi header saved the blushes for Super Machans against Jamshedpur in their last game and they will be more than happy if they can win in similar style against Blasters on Friday. Results are what matters for John Gregory.

Lalruatthara has been a standout performer for Kerala Blasters and his return to the starting lineup after a one-game suspension will boost the home team's defensive solidity. The youngster will need to be alert to spot Inigo Calderon's dangerous overlaps. Lakic-Pesic and Wes Brown are both one yellow card away from suspension and given their final game is against Bengaluru FC, both players will look stay away from the referee's bad books.

For Chennaiyin FC, the return of Dhanpal Ganesh from suspension will sort out their midfield. However, Mailson Alves picked up his fourth yellow against Jamshedpur and will miss the game. Jeje Lalpekhlua, who is Chennaiyin's top scorer this season with seven goals, will look to get back on the goalscoring charts again after firing blanks in the last four games.

While a draw won't hurt Chennayin much, Kerala Blasters need full points in Kochi to stand any chance of qualification to the semi-final.