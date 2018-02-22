Syazwan seeks individual improvement, win against PKNP

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having played in only one match for a total of 27 minutes for his new club Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia U23 international Syazwan Andik Ishak now has two wishes ahead of the City Boys' round four league match against PKNP FC this Sunday.

The City Boys are in 10th place while PKNP are 11th currently, and the two clubs, both promotional sides, are on three points separated by goal difference.

"We'll be playing them (PKNP) for the three points. A win will help us climb up the standings," said the former JDT II player.

He also wants to improve his performance, in order to earn head coach Fabio Magrao's trust.

His only appearance this season had come in their 2-0 Malaysia Super League opener defeat to Selangor, when he came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

"I haven't really had the opportunity to prove myself, so I hope that I'll get to play more.

"I have to show progress in training, and when I do get to play I have to show what I'm capable of," remarked Syazwan.