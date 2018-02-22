Reds coach wants improved talks with refs

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz wants greater communication between coaches and referees for the betterment of the A-League.

Kurz has been issued a show cause notice from Football Federation Australia (FFA) for post-game comments after last week's draw with Central Coast.

"We need more communication between the coaches and also between the refs," the German-born Kurz told reporters on Thursday.

"For example, in Germany ... we find a big table with coaches and the refs. "And I think we must find a way that it's better together ... it may be a good way for the future.

"To discuss, to speak about things ... that, for me, is always important in life."

Kurz was issued with a yellow card after half-time in Adelaide's highly-charged 2-2 draw with the Mariners.

Adelaide defender Ersan Gulum was given a red card on 17 minutes which Kurz believed was harsh.

Post-game, Kurz told Fox Sports: "I think if you play with 10 against 12, it's a very good draw for us."

FFA issued Kurz with a show cause notice, with an outcome yet to be determined.

But the coach said he had no regrets.

"It was a lot of emotions, it's normal, and I think the club and I will speak with the FFA," Kurz said.

Centre-back Gulum has been suspended for Adelaide's away trip to play Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

Gulum clapped sarcastically in the face of the sideline referee after being sent off for a touch on Central Coast's Trent Buhagiar which sent the Mariner sprawling.

Kurz said the mandatory one-match ban was all that was warranted for Gulum.

"I understand the player in this moment because I think the touch is not enough for a red card," Kurz said.

"But he (Gulum) also make a mistake, he cannot stay in front of the ref.

"It's a mistake from Ersan but also think about the emotions.

"The game day is the highlight in the week for a footballer and he run 50 metres to defend a ball and ... maybe the touch is not enough for red card.

"I will see what the decision is but expect not more games (suspension) than one."