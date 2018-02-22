Nigeria women coach Thomas Dennerby has acknowledged that archrivals Ghana will pose a strong challenge in Thursday’s Wafu Women’s Cup semi-final clash.

'They will be really strong' – Thomas Dennerby wary of Ghana

The Super Falcons and Black Queens will rekindle their rivalry as they go head-to-head in the semi-final of the ongoing sub-regional tournament at the Treichville Sports Park Stadium in Abidjan.

Goals from Imo Anam, Uchendu Chinaza and Chioma Wogu ensured the Super Falcons defeat Togo on Monday.

Though pleased by the win, the Swedish tactician feels his side ought to have scored more goals and is demanding more improvement in their quest conquer ‘strong’ Mercy Tagoe’s ladies.

"Well, when you come to the knockout stage, you only have one aim, and that’s to win the game against Ghana. The confidence is growing and there is room for improvement,” Dennerby told Goal.

“I think we can do better and fight well in our upcoming games against strong opponents like Ghana from the other group. Ghana are really a strong team but we will be well prepared for them.

"How we do it is not important, but we have to win the game. We know that when it comes to the semi-final they are a really good team - so it going to be a tough game for this young team but anything can happen in football."

“Against Togo, we should have scored two to three more goals but maybe we were a little bit satisfied with the two games we played before Togo. We ought to have done more," he continued.

“I think our performance was around eighty percent and if we want to score more goals, we need to perform one hundred percent by running faster, passing faster and fewer touches of the ball and work as a team.

“The Togolese team tried their best and I was impressed with that but normally we should have scored more goals.”