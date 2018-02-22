There's nothing special facing Nigeria, boasts Ghana's Mercy Tagoe

Ghana women head coach says Mercy Tagoe says there is nothing special about her side facing arch-rivals Nigeria in the Wafu Women's Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The Black Queens finished as Group A runners-up to reach the last four and were rewarded with a crunch tie with the Super Falcons who emerged as Group B winners.

And Tagoe reveals they have no special plan to defeat Thomas Dennerby's side as she believes they have all it takes to silence the reigning African Queens.

"It seems what I told them before the Burkina Babes team, again is exactly what I’m telling them ahead of the Nigeria game," Tagoe told Goal.

"They should just keep their composure, full concentration, and determination. I believe by the end of the day, Ghana will be victorious.

"Unfortunately, we are not doing any extra preparation for the game against Nigeria. There is nothing special. We have long started our preparation, playing about three matches in the competition.

"Now that we are in the semi-final, the preparation we had going to face the Burkina Faso team is the same situation we will adopt.

"Ghana as we all know, we are ready for anybody. There is no reason to hope for Mali and avoid Nigeria.

"If we can reach this stage just like Nigeria, then we have what it takes to win the match. We have our game plan and it will only be seen on that day."