Akwa United United have qualified for the First Round of the Caf Confederation Cup after defeating hosts Banjul Hawks 2-0 on Wednesday evening.

Hawks 0 Akwa United 2 (agg: 2-3): Gambians bow to Cyril Olisema's brace

Cyril Olisema's brace handed the Nigerians a brave result after a faulty first leg where they bowed 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The hosts made the first attacking onslaught in the ninth minute when Alfusainy Gassama capitalized on a defensive mix-up from the Promise Keepers but drilled his effort wide.

A few minutes later, Akwa United got a chance to take the lead but Denis Nya’s missed his penalty after a Hawks defender handled the ball in the penalty area.

After a ding-dong affair, coach ‎Abdu Maikaba’s men took the lead in the 36th minute after Olisema calmly beat goalkeeper Adama Gassama.

Akwa United made it two ten minutes after restart courtesy of Olisema’s absolute screamer – to send silence the fans at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

Despite the attacking forays from coach Ansumana Fatty’s men, the Federation Cup defending champions held firm with goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke making some crucial saves.

Victor Mbaoma’s goal in the 74th minute was ruled for an offside as Akwa United cruised to the First round of the competition.

There, they face either Libya's Al-Ittihad Tripoli or Niger Republic's Sahel for a chance to reach the Play-off round.