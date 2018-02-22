Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars defeated Libyan side Al Tahady 2-0 on Wednesday in the return leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Aduana Stars 2-0 (2-1 agg.) Al Tahady: Sassraku sends Ogya lads to the next round

Coach Yussif Abubakar made a single change in Aduana’s starting XI that played the first leg, as Nathaniel Asamoah replaced Bright Adjei to partner Derrick Sassraku upfront while Al Tahady made two changes in their team.

Aduana had the first goal opportunity following a terrible mistake by Mohammed Mahmoud but Asamoah couldn't capitalise.

On the ninth minute, Zakaria Mumuni saw his shot from outside the box parried for a corner-kick by Al Tahady goalkeeper Rasheed Fathi. Mumuni fired wide three minutes later.

Al Tahady had their first chance to break the deadlock by the 30th minute, after Omar Mahmoud connected a pass from Muftah Amer but the former saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Joseph Adoo.

Sam Adams and Elvis Opoku teamed up to set up Sassraku by the 43rd minute but he shot wide while Mohamed Mohamed forced Aduana goalkeeper to make a brilliant save at the other end.

Back from the break, Aduana continued to pile pressure on the visitors in search of the opener which finally paid off by the 55th minute with Elvis Opoku finding the back of the net. The midfielder connected a cross from Noah Martey outside the box and fired past goalkeeper Fathi.

The hosts brought on Bright Adjei to replace Sam Adams as coach Abubakar switched to a 4-3-3 formation in search of more goals to avoid a penalty shootout.

Adjei immediately went into action, latching onto a pass from Mumuni but with only the goalkeeper to beat his effort was blocked.

Aduana claimed the second goal on the 68th minute through Derrick Sassraku who was released by a long ball from Asamoah.

The home team brought on Gockel Ahortor and Emmanuel Boateng for Sassraku and Asamoah respectively in search of more goals but the scoreline would stand at 2-0 (2-1 on aggregate) at fulltime.

Aduana will now meet Algerian side ES Setif in the first round next month.