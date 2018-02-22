News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Reports of a €40million agreement between Gremio and Barcelona for midfielder Arthur are wide of the mark, according to the Brazilian club's president Romildo Bolzan.

Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona

Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona

Barcelona's interest in the 21-year-old midfielder is long-standing, having been linked with him regularly towards the end of 2017, when Arthur was a key part of the Gremio side which won the Copa Libertadores.

Arthur was photographed wearing the Catalan club's jersey in a meeting with their sporting director Robert Fernandez in December.

Although that angered Gremio, they have been in regular dialogue with Barca ever since over a potential move, with reports in Spain claiming on Tuesday that an agreement had finally been made.

But Gremio insists such claims are purely speculation, with a deal still to be struck.

Speaking to Radio Bandeirantes, Bolzan said: "A deal has still not been finalised.

"There have been plenty of discussions, but at this stage the transfer cannot be considered a foregone conclusion."

Back To Top