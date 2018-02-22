It was yet another day of penalty misery for Asante Kotoko following a shoot-out defeat to Congolese side CARA Brazzaville in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg on Wednesday.

CARA Brazzaville 1-0 Kotoko (agg: 1-1, pen: 7-6): Porcupine Warriors crash out of Confederation Cup

The Porcupine Warriors fell to a 1-0 reversal after normal time of the showdown at Stade Alphonse Massembe-Debat, leaving the score 1-1 on aggregate following the Porcupine Warriors’ slim win at home.

It all went down to penalties, and in the end, the home side emerged the happier team as the lottery went 7-6 in their favour.

The outcome adds to Kotoko’s penalty woes as the side wasted three spot kicks during the first leg, before converting their fourth on the day for the only goal of the match.

With a slim advantage to protect, Pollack paraded a defensive set-up in Brazzaville, with Sadick Adams playing as the main man at the top.

It was, however, not a good day for the Atletico Madrid youth product who was substituted in the first half due to injury.

After 41 minutes of knocking, CARA broke the deadlock through Franchel Ibara, whose shot was deflected into the net.

Kotoko’s efforts for the equalizer proved futile as the home side held on to the slim lead for 90 minutes, pegging the score at 1-1 on aggregate.

And although goalkeeper Felix Annan expertly converted the first kick of the shoot-out and CARA missed their first take, it eventually ended in disappointment for the Porcupine Warriors as Obed Owusu, captain Amos Frimpong, Jackson Owusu and Kwame Boahene failed to find the back of the net.

Kotoko’s wait to make amends for the final defeat to country rivals Hearts of Oak in the inaugural 2004 Confederation Cup, thus, goes on.

CARA, on the other hand, will face Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane in the next round.