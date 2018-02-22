Aston Villa doubtful about Adomah’s injury return ahead of Sheffield trip

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has cast doubt over the availability of Albert Adomah for Saturday’s Championship tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

The in-form winger has been in the treatment room since picking up an injury in the derby win over Birmingham City earlier this month.

Consequently, the Ghanaian, who is the club’s current top scorer in the league season with 13 goals, missed Saturday’s defeat to Fulham as well as Tuesday’s draw with Preston North Ends.

“If I was a betting man, then I’d say they [Adomah and Jack Grealish] were both unlikely to make the weekend,” Bruce said.

“We'll see how they are. I still think Saturday might be too soon.

“The fear for us all is you play them, they come back too early and they're out then for six or eight weeks and they miss the tickly bit.”

Adomah has made 27 league appearances, involving 24 starts, for Villa so far this season.

“We're missing a few [players],” said Bruce.

“Our attacking players with their assists, the creative ones.

“It's not great when Albert Adomah and Jack Grealish are already out. [Robert] Snodgrass is ill, too.

“All of a sudden, injuries to our forward players are mounting up a little bit.

“But that's where we are. We'll go from there. Let's hope they're speedy recoveries.”

The Claret and Blue currently sit third on the league log after 33 matches.