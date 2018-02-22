Delhi Dynamos restricted FC Goa to a draw as Kalu Uche struck late to deprive the Gaurs of full points at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. The result affects Goa’s chances for the top four but does no harm Delhi as they are out of the race for the playoffs.

ISL 2017-18: Goa play for pleasure and Delhi play for a win, says Miguel Angel Portugal

Speaking of the match, head coach Miguel Angel Portugal stated that his boys understood that they can end the season well if they put up a good display. ‘’(FC) Goa play for pleasure and we play for a win. Before the match, I said that we want to win for our president. The players understand that this season was not good for us but they also understand that we can finish better. For this, we wanted to win the game,’’ he commented.

The Dynamos offered space to the Goan outfit in the first half of the match. Miguel explained, ‘’We know well how Goa play. On the counter attacks, all players were coming inside leaving spaces on the wings. We tried playing open when we conceded.’’

Goa’s lethal player Manuel Lanzarote was absent for tie on account of suspension. Gaffer Portugal believes the Spaniard is an influential player but also applauded goalscorer Hugo Boumous for his performance at Fatorda. ‘’Lanza (Manuel Lanzarote) is a good player. He scored seven goals and made six assists (which is) very important for Goa, but (Hugo) Boumous played very well. I liked the way he played,’’ he concluded.

The outfit from the capital city now have three matches pending- all of them at home as they host ATK, Mumbai City and FC Pune City.