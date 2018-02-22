MFM 1 Real Bamako 0 (2-1 agg): Akuneto hands Olukoya Boys First Round slot

MFM secured passage to the First Round of the Caf Champions League after defeating AS Real Bamako 1-0 in the Preliminary round second leg on Wednesday.

MFM 1 Real Bamako 0 (2-1 agg): Abayomi and Akuneto combine to secure MFM Caf Champions League first round ticket

Chijioke Akuneto's second-half header proved the difference between both teams at the Agege Stadium after a scoreless first half.

Fidelis Ilechukwu's men had secured a 1-1 draw in Mali and needed just a 0-0 draw to progress to the next the round, but subtitute Lawal Abayomi's moment of brilliance was required to grind out a win at home.

With Akila Jesse and Sikiru Olatunbosun missing due to their ineligibility, Abiodun Ayinde joined Nojeem Akinyemi and Akuneto as the Olukoya Boys’ attacking outlet, but the trio struggled to function as both sides endured scrappy exchanges in early stages.

Badra Diakite’s effort failed to trouble Ospino Egbe in the 24th minute. Just before the half-hour mark, Egbe had to be at his best to deny Temitope Folarin a chance to hand the visitors the lead.

The goalkeeper was left sprawling on the turf after getting his fingertip to the midfielder’s resulting cornerkick.

MFM caught the sight of goal again after Akinyemi released Stanley Okorom at the edge of the area but the right-back’s left-footed shot sailed over the visitors’ goal.

Ilechukwu’s men had two chances to take the lead before the interval but were left at the mercy of Ayinde’s profligacy on both occasions.

Few minutes into the second half, Chuka Uwaga’s error almost saw the hosts a goal down, but they recovered to get the game going.

Abayomi was introduced for the largely ineffective Ayinde, and the change proved to be a masterstroke.

The young winger terrorised the Malian outfit’s defence on several occasions and when it mattered most, provided the magic touch.

Five minutes before the end of the tie, MFM gained a throw-in on the left side of the Bamako’s defence and the youngster flicked Okorom’s throw across the face of goal, where Akuneto, who evaded the attention of the whole Bamako defence, planted a header past Adama Bamba.