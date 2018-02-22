Zesco United cruised into the next stage of Caf Champions League after they hammered JKU from Zanzibar 7-0 on Wednesday.

Zesco United 7-0 JKU: Easy passage for the Team ya Ziko

Both teams had tied 0-0 in the first leg match played in Unguja and the Team ya Ziko sealed their passage to the next round with a convincing win at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Zikiru Adams was the toast for the victors after he managed to score four goals – two in the first and the other two in the second half.

Adams opened the scores in the 5th minute before Lazarous Kambole doubled the advantage in the 31st minutes as Zesco United took full control of the proceedings before their home fans.

Match-hero Adams stepped up with Zesco United's third and his second of the day with three minutes left to the break to help Team Ya Ziko take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Adams carried on with his heroic display as goals started to rain in Ndola; when he hit his third of the day just twelve minutes after resumption before completing his double brace in the 61st minute.

Kenyan international, Jesse Were was a bit look-warm on the evening and he had to be pulled out for Logic Ching'andu, who came on in the second half.

Winston Kalengo came off the bench to extend JKU’s bad outing in Zambia with the sixth goal before Lameck Banda completed the route with a late penalty to hand Zesco United a 7-0 win at home.

Zesco United will now meet either ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire or Benin club Buffles du Borgou in the first round of matches in March.

Zesco United: Jacob Banda, Solomon Sakala, Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silimbwa, Lazarous Kambole, John Chinga’ndu, David Odhiambo, Kondwani Mtonga, Zikiru Adams, Enock Sabumukama and Jesse Were.

Reserves: Anthony Akumu, Winston Kalengo, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa, Lameck Banda, Daut Musekwa and Mwelwa Mwape.