Yanga are reportedly still sweating over the fitness of midfielder Thaban Kamusoko ahead of their Federation Cup match against Majimaji next week at Majimaji stadium.

Kamusoko: I need a week to be fully fit

Kamusoko has played only two games for Yanga this season and is yet to feature in the second round.

Yanga assistant coach Shadrack Nsajigwa had last week that Kamusoko will be fit for the Maji maji clash, but the player has revealed to Goal that he is still a week away from action.

“Yes, I am ready to start training and the doctor has given me the green light. But I think I need one week to be fully fit and back to the field to help my team in all competitions we have now" said Kamusoko.

The midfielder’s contract with Yanga has 15 months and would be in high demand should Yanga decide to part ways with him, chief of them being Singida United Coach Hans Van der Pluijm whom they worked together at Yanga.