NorthEast United are already out of contention for the top four places and will be playing for pride when they take on Mumbai City.

ISL 2017-18: Eelco Schattorie blames lack of goalscorers for NorthEast misery

Assistant coach Eelco Schattorie highlighted his team's concerns ahead of the fixture in Mumbai.

"First of all, it is always difficult to prepare a game when we cannot qualify anymore or to motivate our players. But we are not having any issues with the second part. Secondly, it becomes more difficult when you have a lot of suspensions or injuries to form a team. Samba (Sambinha) and Jose (Goncalves) are injured along with Halicharan Narzary and Marcinho.

Mumbai is a difficult team as I saw a few of their games where they did not stick to a particular formation. That makes it more difficult for us to prepare," said Schattorie.

The former East Bengal coach blamed the lack of quality strikers as the primary reason for their misfortune on the pitch.

"We came here just one and a half or two months before. We have had eight games. What happened before is none of my business. One thing for sure, we made a lot of progress since we took over. It might sound arrogant but it is true. The way the players reacted and the number of chances we created show that.

We have scored the lowest number of goals which means we lack in the scoring quality. It is not something that can be improved with two-three weeks of practice. Some teams have goalscorers who just brings you the goals. We are lacking in that department," clarified the coach.

The Dutch coach was full of praise for Maic Sema but also remarked that the Swedish player is not fully fit and lacks game time.

"Sema (Maic Sema) is a very skilful player and a good player. He was brought in for multiple purposes as he can operate in the wings and also from midfield. The issue was that we had to choose from a pool of players who are not 100% fit. They did not play for a while. They are technically and tactically very good players but not fully fit. But Mike picked up well and in the last game he performed well and we are happy with him," signed off Schattorie.