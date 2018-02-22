Gor Mahia name squad to face Leones Vegetarianos

Former Sofapaka defender, Wesley Onguso has been handed his maiden Caf Champions League start as Gor Mahia names squad to face Leones Vegetarianos.

Onguso will operate on the right with Godfrey Walusimbi being pushed to the left as Coach Dylan Kerr tighten his backline that also has Haron Shakava and Wellington Ochieng to protect Boniface Oluoch between the sticks.

George Odhiambo starts from the bench alongside Ephraim Guikan, one of the scorers in the 2-0 win in the first leg.

Rwandan international, Meddie Kagere will lead K’Ogalo’s attack alongside Kevin Omondi with Humphrey Mieno and Ernest Wendo deployed in the hole.

Gor Mahia squad: Boniface Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Kevin Omondi, Meddie Kagere.

Subs: Shaban Odhonji, George Odhiambo, Ephraim Guikan, Charles Momanyi, Bernard Ondieki, Patrick Opiyo, Philemon Otieno.