Augustine Mulenga will be a hit at Orlando Pirates, suggests Clifford Mulenga

New Orlando Pirates striker Augustine Mulenga is tipped by his countryman Clifford Mulenga to succeed at the club.

The highly-rated forward joined Bucs from Zambian Super League side Zanaco during the January transfer window, but he is yet to make his debut for the club having recently picked up a knee injury.

Augustine, who scored three goals in four games for Zambia at the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals in Morocco, will make a huge impact at Pirates, Mulenga said.

"As much as we are not related I know him very well. He's a potent finisher and very obsessed about scoring goals," Clifford Mulenga told The Sowetan.

"He was one of the best players in the Zambian league. I like his style of play a lot because he also creates goals," he said.

"Augustine will make a big impact at Pirates because I believe joining a team of Pirates' calibre was his dream," the former Zambia youth international continued.

"He cannot afford to squander this big opportunity. He knows what is expected from him even back in Zambia," added Clifford, who has been playing in South Africa for more than 10 years.

Augustine joined fellow Zambia international Justin Shonga at Pirates, and Clifford is happy to see his countrymen play in one of the biggest leagues in Africa.

Shonga, who joined the Buccaneers from Zambian Super League outfit Nkwazi FC last September, has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Soweto giants - scoring once in the process.

The current Jomo Cosmos winger believes that Shonga will help Augustine adapt quickly at the Houghton-based side.

"Shonga has already endeared himself to Pirates fans and he will help Mulenga adapt quickly. They have played together at the national team and they are also close," Clifford said.

"I am happy to see our players coming over because the SA league is very big on the continent. It is a great platform for our players to be seen by European clubs," the 30-year-old concluded.