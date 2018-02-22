AFC Leopards have been bundled out of Caf Confederation Cup on the away goal rule after picking a barren draw on Wednesday.

Fosa Juniors 0-0 AFC Leopards (aggre. 1-1): End of the road for Ingwe

Ingwe needed a high scoring draw or out right victory to eliminate Fosa Juniors of Madagascar but that was not the case as the Kenyan side managed a drab 0-0 draw to exit the competition in the preliminary stage.

Both teams had settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg match played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, handing Fosa Juniors the advantage of an away goal rule going into the return leg fixture.

The Kenyan representative came into the match knowing way too well that they had to score following first leg's one all draw at home. The hosts needed a barren draw to ensure they progress to the next round.

Coach Robert Matano made several changes in the starting team, bringing in the likes of Victor Majjid, Michael Kibwage, as well as Ezekiel Odera and Jeffrey Awiti, in a bid to get a result that will help the team sail through to the first round of the competition.

However, breaking a resilient home team seemed like an impossible mission, as the inexperienced Leopards side struggled to create clear cut opportunities in the first and second half.

It is a heart breaking result for the Kenyan fans, who had hoped the team will get a favorable result to progress from preliminary round. The team will now turn focus to the local league where they have a match against Ulinzi Stars this weekend.

AFC Leopards XI: Jairus Adira, Isaac Oduro, Dennis Sikhayi, Michael Kibwage, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majjid, Brian Marita, Joseph Kuria, Ezekiel Odera, Jaffrey Awiti and Baker Lukooya.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Moses Mburu, Collins 'Gattuso' Okoth, Yusuf Maingi, Robinson Kamura and Whyvonne Isuza.