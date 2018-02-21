Simba’s Burundian International striker Laudit Mavugo is expected to leave the premium league leaders after failing to persuade French Coach Pierre Lechantre to use him in the first team, Goal has learned.

Mavugo: I am the best striker in East end Central Africa

Mavugo is not part of the Simba squad which travelled to Djibout for second leg tie of their CAF Confederations Cup against Gendarmerie.

Speaking to Goal Mavugo said his target is to go back home and join his old club Vital’O and prepare for a professional life abroad.

“Although my contributions at Simba have failed to help the club, I believe am the best striker in East end Central Africa. I am going back home after finishing my Simba contract at the end of this season then I will see which country I can go to play professionally” said Mavugo.

In the two seasons Mavugo has been at Simba he has made 53 appearances scoring 22 goals.