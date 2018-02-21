Gor Mahia players are in buoyant mood ahead of Caf Champions League match.

Gor Mahia players cools off with 'Poker' game ahead of Vegetarianos' clash

K’Ogalo players spent their free time playing games ahead of Wednesday’s crunch tie against Leones Vegetarianos away in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Kenyan representatives have a two-goal advantage ahead of the return leg and the Dylan Kerr charges were in a relaxed mood, opting to play pool instead, of thinking about their opponents.

In a short video posted online, defender Wesley Onguso, Francis Kahata and assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno were captured engaging in what looked like an easy game of cards.

Other players were seen testing their conversion skills on the Pool while others could be seen shaking their heads to the rhythmic sound of Lingala tunes in the background.

Gor Mahia will take onto the pitch in the 7.00pm kick-off contest in search of a draw to progress to the first round.

Gor Mahia beat Leones Vegetarianos 2-0 in the first leg played two weeks ago in Machakos.