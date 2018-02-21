Kaizer Chiefs have sent condolences to two of their senior players and their respective families following the deaths of close relatives.

Kaizer Chiefs send condolences to Siphiwe Tshabalala and Willard Katsande

The club confirmed on Tuesday that both Francina Motaung, the grandmother of Amakhosi veteran winger Siphiwe Tshabalala as well as Gladys Magorosi, the mother of Willard Katsande had passed away.

Amakhosi issued an official statement on the official website.

“The Kaizer Chiefs family is mourning the passing [away] of Willard Katsande’s mother, Gladys Magorosi, and Siphiwe Tshabalala’s grandmother, Francina Motaung. Illness was the cause in both cases,” read the statement.

“Executive chairman Kaizer Motaung has, on behalf of Kaizer Chiefs, expressed his deepest heartfelt condolences to Willard and Siphiwe for their loss,” the statement added.

“We share this sad period with the two players and our prayers go to the bereaved families and friends. Amakhosi are a Family and we celebrate and cry together as One. The news was received with shock and in expressing their support the team held a prayer and a moment of silence on Tuesday morning,” it continued.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.

It now remains to be seen whether or not both Katsande and Tshabalala will feature in Chiefs’ next outing.

Next up for the Soweto giants on the football calendar is a home game against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday and coach Steve Komphela will be holding thumbs regarding the duo’s availability and most importantly the mindset which his two key players find themselves experiencing during these tough times.

Chiefs are only four points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and should Pitso Mosimane's men slip up on Wednesday evening against Free State Stars, Komphela will not be too worried as he has an abundance of depth to choose from.

Goal would also like to offer the bereaving families and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies, and wish them strength in these testing times.