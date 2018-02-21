After conceding four unanswered goals in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round against Egyptian side Al Masry, Green Buffaloes knew they needed a miracle to overturn the deficit in order to progress. No miracle surfaced at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Caf Confed Cup: Green Buffaloes 2-1 Al-Masry: Army club knocked out

The home team did carry the day on a 2-1 score-line but it wasn’t enough to go through on aggregate.

Green Buffaloes had the game under control immediately after kick-off, with Friday Samu and Felix Kantogo drifting deep from both flanks but their combination was thwarted by Masry defenders Islam Salah and Mohamed Koffi.

The hosts maintained the high tempo and got a reward by the 10th minute through Mike Katiba who opened the scoring after connecting a long pass in Masry’s area.

It appeared to be a dream start for Buffaloes who began to enjoy cheers from supporters, but a counterattack concluded by Ahmed Gomaa brought the equaliser five minutes after the opening goal.

The Army team kept surging forth but the Egyptians were good at preventing any havoc and thus were able to keep the scoreline 1-1 until the break.

The meeting gradually settled into a pattern of one team playing and running after the ball while the opposing side waited patiently at their back half.

The stalemate stood until 87th minute when Stephen Kabamba scored Buffaloes second goal from set-pieces.

They needed three more unanswered goals to see off Malsry’s challenge but the remaining three minutes and additional time yielded nothing more.

The Green Buffaloes bid bye to the competition on a 5-2 aggregate.