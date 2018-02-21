After limiting their away damage to just one goal in the Caf Champions League preliminary round against Libyan side Al-Tahaddy, Aduana Stars are hoping for the best in the return leg at their home ground in Dormaa Ahenkro on Wednesday.

Caf Champions League: A chance Aduana can’t afford to miss

The Ghanaian representatives wasted a couple of chances in Egypt where they played against Tahaddy. They had confidence and command of the ball and defended very well.

Although, the Libyans had a better midfield organisation and pace, Aduana showed a respectable presence in that game, which they will likely build on in the reverse fixture.

However, coaches from both sides admitted carrying out a blind preparation ahead of the first game because they had little knowledge of their respective teams.

That might no longer be the case ahead of the second leg. After rubbing shoulders with each other for 90 minutes, there is now enough familiarity to create new plans and counter plots.

Aduana will take the fight up-field, to the camp of the visitors, early in the game in order to destabilise the North Africans and keep them in doubt for as long as possible. That has been the behaviour of most Ghanaian teams playing at home in Caf competitions.

It could play out to be a good approach but appears precarious as well, considering the pace of the Libyans while on counterattacks.

The Ogya Boys need to play to instruction and remain focused all through to be on top of their game.

The objective is clear: two unanswered goals are needed to book their place in the next round.

Scoring in the first half would be a worthwhile start but they must not concede in the first place, which would compound issues irritably.

Al-Tahaddy are coming with a one-goal lead and would toil to preserve it while in search of an opportunity to shatter Aduana’s dreams. They will keep their cool and let the home team play their hearts out.

It is definitely going to be Aduana’s game and they need to live up to expectations on the field to be able carry the day and make Ghanaians proud.