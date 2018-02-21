ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Mumbai City FC are desperate to gather wins as they look to compete for a place in the top four while NorthEast United aim to end the season on a positive note after crashing out of the playoffs race.

Date

Thursday, February 22

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TEAM NEWS

MUMBAI CITY:

Injured: None



Doubtful: Lucian Goian, Leo Costa



Suspended: None



Key Players: Achille Emana, Everton Santos

NORTHEAST UNITED:

Injured: Helio Pinto, Marcinho



Doubtful: Halicharan Narzary



Suspended: None



Key Players: Maic Sema, Seiminlen Doungel

GAME PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC face yet another must-win situation when they take on NorthEast United this midweek. The Islanders are placed seventh on the table with 20 points, tied with FC Goa; however with a game in hand. As for the Highlanders, they will look to salvage some pride and look to finish the season on a good note.

Despite coming into the fixture on the back of an away victory at Kolkata, things don’t look bright for Mumbai because their home record has been worrisome this season. Solid on home soil last season, they have failed to repeat the same this year as they remain winless in four home matches.

Since the last few games, head coach Alexandre Guimaraes has gone all out, as he has opted for a three-man defence even in Lucian Goian’s absence which shows he is not afraid to take risks. Also having dropped Balwant Singh in the last match following his sloppy displays, his replacement Rafa Jorda has proved to be an able replacement. But they have been leaking goals galore in the 2018 calendar year, their last cleansheet coming seven games ago.

On the other hand, NorthEast United are still struggling to get results despite a change in management. To add to it, they were hit with the news of Marcinho’s season-ending injury which has worsened their situation. With nothing going their way, the side look demotivated and lack finishing ability on the field. Also, they will miss the presence of Avram Grant in the technical area on Thursday as the Israeli has been suspended.

While both sides have their share of problems to rectify, what they have in common is failure to finish off their chances, which has haunted them this season.

NorthEast United need to register soem positive results to boost their chances for the Super Cup and Avram Grant will not want to see his side end up scoring the least goals in the season.