Serie A: Icardi suits Inter better than Man Utd or Real Madrid - Spalletti

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has advised Mauro Icardi to forget the interest in his services coming from elsewhere and to commit himself to the San Siro side.

Icardi suits Inter better than Man Utd or Real Madrid - Spalletti

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who has scored 18 goals so far this season in just 22 league appearances.

The coach joked: “The striped shirt is better on him than those that are solid colours.

“He is the type of character who can make a difference. He’s not someone who would like to make a move without making his mark on this team.”

Meanwhile, Spalletti was positive about Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who has been linked with a move to the Milan side.

“He’s a player suitable to play the football of any coach,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Spalletti also discussed a potential move for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, who confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

“Is he an ideal reinforcement? He could be the captain of my fantasy team,” Spalletti said.

After making a positive start to the season, Inter have faded in recent weeks and now lie fifth in the standings, one point behind Lazio.