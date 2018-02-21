AFC Leopards make changes in Caf Confed Cup starting lineup

AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano has named his best eleven to face FosaJuniors in the second leg of Caf Confederation Cup.
Gabriel Andika will have to be satisfied with a place on the bench, as well as defender Robinson Kamura.
Ezekiel Odera has been given a start ahead of Vincent Oburu while Collins Okoth is out of the matchday squad.
Leopards XI: Jairus Adira, Isaac Oduro, Dennis Sikhayi, Mike Kibwage, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Brian Marita, Joseph Kuria, Ezekiel Odera, Jaffrey Awiti, Baker Lukooya.
Subs: Gabriel Andika, Moses Mburu, Vincent, Yusuf Maingi, Robinson kamura, Whyvonne Isuza.