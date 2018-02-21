Gor Mahia fans protest at 'exorbitant' gate charges by Kariobangi Sharks

A section of Gor Mahia fans have threatened to ‘boycott’ their away match against Kariobangi Sharks citing exploitation.

Gor Mahia fans protest 'exorbitant' gate charges by Kariobangi Sharks

Sharks announced gate charges for Sunday’s Kenyan Premier League match, putting a price of VIP seat at Sh400 with the terraces going for half the price.

But some Gor Mahia fans are reading mischief in the price list ahead of the match to be staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Normally, Sharks charges Sh100 for VIP and Sh50 for terraces for their home matches. K’Ogalo fans raised the issue with adjusted ticket prices saying that the Sharks are out to 'rip them off'.

“No more exploitation. Simple thing is not to go there,” Jared Nyanjom, one of the die-hard K’Ogalo fan protested on Gor Mahia’s Social media fun page.

"Some clubs are taking advantage of Gor Mahia. Most clubs charge around Sh200 for VIP when playing other teams, but double the figure when they are playing Gor Mahia. I will not be used,” added John Juma.

But some said that the prices are driven by the law of demand and supply, arguing that the big crowd of K’Ogalo fans have a direct influence on the higher ticket prices.

"This is a typical case of demand and supply. No one is forcing fans to attend,” Thomas Ochieng observed.

But even as a section of fans continued to raise their voice on the ‘exorbitant' prices, Gor Mahia came out strongly to appeal to fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer the team against Kariobangi Sharks.

“Let us turn up in large numbers to cheer our boys in Machakos,” Gor Mahia Secretary General, Ben Omondi said in a statement obtained by Goal.

Gor Mahia are expected in the country on Friday before taking on 2017 KPL second runners-up on Sunday.