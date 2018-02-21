Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he does not know if he will leave Chelsea this summer amid links with Real Madrid.

Courtois unsure on Chelsea future amid Real Madrid links

Goal understands that Real have prioritised the purchase of a goalkeeper in the next transfer window, with Courtois one of a number of targets, including Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Manchester United's David De Gea.

Recent reports have suggested that Real believe Courtois will be easier to extract from the Blues than De Gea from United.

Courtois has previously claimed that his "heart is in Madrid", but he now says that he was misunderstood, despite him having family in the Spanish capital.

“I’m not clear about my future, when I said that my heart is in Madrid, it was misunderstood, although I have two children in Spain, in Madrid, and that’s not easy," he told COPE.

Courtois has one year remaining on his current contract and he maintains that he is in negotiations with the Blues over a possible extension to his current deal.

However, he accepts that Real president Florentino Perez may well call his agent to negotiate a possible transfer, and has refused to rule out a possible move.

"I have one year left and I’m happy and talking to Chelsea," he added.

"They have bet on me from the first moment and that will not be forgotten, I do not think Florentino Perez will call me, he will call my agent and he will listen to him."

Courtois played 90 minutes as Chelsea faced Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Belgian was unable to keep a clean sheet, however, with Lionel Messi capitalising on a defensive mix-up between Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta to earn Barca a 1-1 draw after Willian's excellent opener.

He added: "We could have won, but a defensive mistake cost us a goal, Barca had possession, but there was no danger, the biggest danger was ours."