Posta Rangers have played three Kenyan Premier League matches, and are yet to register their first win.

Posta Rangers keen to sharpen striking force after dull start

After a one all draw in the season opener against AFC Leopards, the mail men have registered an identical barren draws against Tusker FC and Vihiga United.

Head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is happy with the way his team has played, but has identified the area to be worked on. “I am impressed with the way we have so far played, the defense and midfield even attack are doing a good job.

“We have played three difficult matches and the good thing is that we have not lost any of those matches, and have kept a clean sheet in two,” Omollo told Goal on Wednesday.

“It is not that we are not creating chances, we do, even our game against Vihiga, we had clear cut opportunities to score but we were just not clinical enough in front of the goal. It is something we are going to work on and hopefully we will see the results in our next outing.”

The 11th placed Posta Rangers will take on high flying Chemelil Sugar in their next outing at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.