Gor Mahia's Caf Champions League match against Leones Vegetarianos will not be live on TV.

No live coverage for Gor Mahia Caf Champions League tie

Gor Mahia will take on Vegetarianos in a hostile environment in the hot and humid climatic condition of West African Coastal town of Malabo, but K'Ogalo remains upbeat and ready to weather the storm.

Local fans back at home, will, however, not have the privilege of watching the match.

“Unfortunately, this match will not be aired live. We anticipate a tough match but, with the adequate preparation put in place by our Technical Bench and the entire team, we are hopeful for a positive result,” Ben Omondi, Gor Mahia Secretary General said in a statement obtained by Goal.

Gor Mahia carries a two-goal advantage into the match, but Omondi has urged the squad not to be carried away with the advantage.

“We urge our players to face this encounter with utmost determination to register a win in order to guarantee our progression in the competition.”

Gor Mahia are expected back in the country by Friday.

​​