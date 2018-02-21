Kaizer Chiefs medical team has confirmed the return to full training of midfielder George Maluleka alongside central defender Erick Mathoho.

Kaizer Chiefs handed triple injury boost as Paez, Maluleka and Mathoho resume training

The 29-year-old has been a notable absentee in the Amakhosi midfield as he was nursing a calf strain. He missed the club's previous two matches, but he's now back in contention ahead of this weekend's clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.

According to club's physiotherapist Dave Milner, Maluleka responded well to treatment and the team is hopeful that he will train without a glitch for the remainder of the week.

“Mido is back in full training. He has responded well to the treatment and we are optimistic that he will go through training without a glitch,” Milner told the Amakhosi website.

Also back at the training grounds is South American striker Gustavo Paez, who had been struggling with a hamstring injury.

“Gustavo Páez is also back in full training,” said Milner.

Meanwhile, Dumisani Zuma is expected to resume light training this week, but he's likely to miss the clash against his former club, Bloem Celtic.

“He is starting this week with light training,” Milner confirmed.

Furthermore, Milner revealed that Kabelo Mahlasela is off the crutches and walking on his own, but the diminutive winger will see a specialist who will indicate if he's ready to start running on the pitch.

“He will be undergoing a strength test and that will give us indication of his state of recovery. He will see the specialist to give us an indication if he can start running on the pitch,” he added.

Lastly, Teenage Hadebe is struggling from a minor ankle injury, and he will be under the watchful eye of the club's medical team throughout the week.

“We are checking Teenage. We will monitor him throughout the week,” concluded Milner.