Zesco United - JKU Preview: Daunting task for the Team ya Ziko

Zambian champions Zesco United have a daunting task against a gritty Jeshi La Kujega Uchumi (JKU) of Zanzibar in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Zesco United will host JKU at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday and they need nothing but a win to move to the next round after the two sides played out to a barren draw in the opening leg two weeks ago in Ungunja.

The match will be an acid test for interim coach Tenant Chembo whose future with the Zambian giants may, to a great extent, be determined by the outcome of this crucial encounter.

Zesco United early this week released a statement, stressing that Chembo is only serving in an interim capacity following the departure of the head coach Zlatko Krmpotic last season.

“Zesco United wishes to form its soccer fans that Tenant Chembo was appointed as the interim coach.

“On his appointment, the interim coach was mandated by the Club Executive committee to win the 2017 MTN league. We are, therefore, proud to report that our directive to the coach was achieved at the end of the 2017 league.

"We, therefore, wish to advise that the coach is now focused on winning the match that will be played against JKU of Zanzibar,” affirmed Zesco General Secretary, Richard Mulenga.

Zesco United is home to Kenyan trio, Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu, who are expected to play a crucial role in today’s match.

The Team ya Ziko will also depend on Zambian international, Fackson Kapombe as well as skipper Jacob Banda, who has predicted a victory for his side.

“We know that they (JKU) have come here with a view to win, but we will not give them that privilege. Our aim is to win and progress to the next stage of the competition.

“It was disappointing that we failed to win in the first leg, but we have a second opportunity to win at home,” Banda was quoted by the club website.

But JKU Coach, Ali Mtuli knows that the host will be under pressure from home fans, something he’s looking forward to taking advantage of to register his maiden victory against the highly rated Zambian side.

“Zesco United is a big team and we respect them, but we are also aware that they will be playing under pressure especially that they are playing at home.

“I have a young and ambitious team. They accounted for themselves very well at home. They also know that they have a very good chance of turning the tables here in Zambia.”

JKU FC captain Ponsian Malik shares the same sentiment as his manager, remaining defiant that the youthful Zanzibari side will carry the day in Ndola.

“Zesco United are a very good team but we are also here to win the match. My teammates understand what is at stake; so we will do our best to get a positive result.”

JKU just need a draw of any kind to progress to the first round.