Bidvest Wits travel to Mauritius to take on Pamplemousses in the return leg of the 2018 Caf Champions League preliminary rounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Pamplemousses - Bidvest Wits Preview: Students favourites to advance in Caf Champions League

The Students have one foot into the first round of the competition following their 2-0 win over Pamplemousses two weeks ago.

However, with this being an away game, Wits still have their work cut out, especially given that Pamplemousses have not lost a home match this term.

Pamplemousses have scored eight in the two league games that they have played at home so far, and gave very little away in the process.

While they have not been the best of travellers this season, they have proved that they're no pushovers in their own backyard, and it is for this reason that Wits have to tread carefully on the day.

Wits are no doubt the team on form compared to Pamplemousses, and that could swing the pendulum in their favour against the Mauritian outfit.

Gavin Hunt's men have lost just once in their last six matches in all competitions, with four wins and a single draw to their name.

Pamplemousses on the other hand, have won three and lost three of their last six matches.

Ironically, all their defeats have been away from home, while their victories were in front of their home fans at Anjalay Stadium.

Pamplemousses are currently placed second on their domestic league log, with 16 points from eight matches, but they have not been solid at the back having conceded 10 goals already this season.

They have kept just one clean sheet thus far, and Wits would be looking at this stats with interest, hoping that the likes of Eleazar Rodgers and Vincent Pule come to the party.

Hunt is likely to keep faith with the same team that did duty in the first leg. The Wits mentor brought back Phumlani Ntshangase and Teboho Morane among others, while Kobamelo Kodisang also came in to take over from the experienced players.

Should Wits wrap up the tie in Mauritius, they're likely to face Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto‚ who hold a 3-0 advantage over FC Platinum of Zimbabwe.