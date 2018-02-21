Football Kenya Federation have distanced themselves from claims that they forced Paul Put to resign as Harambee Stars coach.

FKF: We did not chase away Paul Put from Harambee Stars

The Belgian tactician tendered his resignation on Monday citing personal issues but a cross section of fans blamed the federation for his exit.

However, in an interview with Goal, FKF Media Officer Barry Otieno says they did not play any part in the coach’s decision to quit just few months after he penned a two year contract to handle the team.

“He resigned on his own will. No one from the federation pushed him out. We did our best and had even considered part of his demands he tabled to us on beefing up the technical bench with extra five members from outside Kenya.

“The issue was already in discussion and we had even briefed him that it will be approved. He wanted five people from outside to come help him and we had no issues with that.

“I guess the coach had his own reasons to resign, maybe he has received a good offer on the table from outside but his resignation had nothing to do with FKF.”

Put is understood to have 'fallen out' with FKF that was reluctant to adopt his proposal to ring changes in the technical bench, a move that could have seen more foreigners drafted in as members of the backroom staff.

Put joined Harambee Stars last November on a two-year contract and guided Kenya to Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title against Zanzibar.

Stanley Okumbi has now been elevated to handle the team as the federation goes for another foreign coach.