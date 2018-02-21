No new contract offer in place for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to discuss Itumeleng Khune's future at the club despite reports suggesting otherwise, Goal can reveal.

A source within the Amakhosi camp confirmed that Khune still has over two years left on his current deal, before adding that it is too early to begin new contract talks.

"No, there is no truth in that. It's too early to discuss his future. He still has over two years left on his contract. There's no need to panic," the source told Goal.

Khune penned a five-year deal in 2015, a few months after the club decided to let him go following the expiry of his previous contract.

He has been one of Amakhosi's key players over the past three seasons, and his contribution is second to none so far this season.

Khune has keep 11 clean sheets in 19 league matches thus far, and Chiefs hold the best defensive record in the PSL by far with nine league games to go, thanks to the skipper's heroics.

As things stand, Khune remains the club's No.1 ahead of both Brilliant Khuzwayo and Bruce Bvuma.

And with Khuzwayo likely to leave the Glamour Boys at the end of the current campaign, chances are that Khune will remain at Naturena for many years to come.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper was at one stage trying hard to secure a move abroad, but things have not gone his way despite arguably being the best goalkeeper in the country.

In the past, several PSL clubs, including Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns tried in vain to secure the services of Khune, who has spent his entire football career at Chiefs.