When FC Goa hosts Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday, they will have a very familiar face to deal with in Manuel Arana.

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos' Manuel Arana - 'I was not getting the minutes I deserved at FC Goa'

The Spanish right winger's move to Delhi Dynamos was one of the most intriguing transfers from the winter transfer window. FC Goa, quite surprisingly, allowed Arana to join the New Delhi-based outfit on loan with the player struggling for game time in Goa.

And now they will have a motivated foe within enemy ranks as they approach a very crucial clash which will have a massive say in their play-off hopes.

Goal caught up with Arana ahead of Wednesday's clash and the former Mallorca winger expressed his frustration at not getting enough minutes to play at FC Goa.

"It was a decision of all parties (the move). The club was very happy with my performance, but I need to play (not only two or five minutes in a game)," he said. "The coach (Sergio Lobera) decided to bring another player (Hugo Boumous) to fulfil that role, and I preferred to come to Delhi to play more."

Arana made 10 appearances in which he had two starts for FC Goa and scored three goals but the club opted to send him on loan and bring in Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous.

"In Goa, I was quite happy, with my family and living well, but I was not sporting the minutes that I think I deserved, and among all of us we decided to find a way out of this situation," Arana added.

He also spoke about FC Goa's poor form of late that has seen them drop out of the play-off spots and are in a position where they have to most of their remaining games.

"I do not know, I feel bad about this situation (Goa's poor run) because of the teammates I left. But really what worries me now is to win tomorrow's game (for Delhi). After this game Goa can win all their games," he stated.

Now, after moving to Delhi, Arana is focusing on playing more and helping Delhi Dynamos, who are out of the running for the play-off spots, finish the season on a high. "I want to continue enjoying football and continue playing and contributing everything I can to this club," he remarked.

"I think Delhi has been doing a very well but has not had luck at certain moments of the matches, which have led to unfair defeats. The situation now is to try to make the season as worthy as possible and try to get victories to improve the image of the club."

Arana finished by stating that he was open to playing in India in the future if an opportunity arose.

"This year I (will) finish my contract and then I will be open to everything that may come. Of course, India is an option to continue playing next year."