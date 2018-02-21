Melaka United provide RM15K assistance to amateur side opponents Southern FC

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia Super League (MSL) side Melaka United have graciously offered assistance to their 'non-league' second round FA Cup opponents Southern FC.

The Klang-based amateur side qualified for the second round when they shocked FAM Cup side Selangor United 2-1 in the first round, and they were then scheduled to host Melaka in the second round.

But according to M-League and FA Cup organiser Football Malaysia LLP (FMLLP), the amateur club have applied to have their opponents host the tie instead, which the Mousedeers have obliged.

"Melaka through its Secretary-General Noor Azman Rahman have agreed to host the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium. Additionally, as a sign of support for football development, Melaka have agreed to donate RM15,000 (USD3,835) to Southern FC. 200 complimentary tickets will also be provided as well as special parking for Southern FC players and staff."

Azman also was quoted as saying that the assistance was provided in line with the association's desire to assist football development through the social leagues.

"As the team's Secretary-General, I am of the opinion that the participation of social league teams is very good as it provides opportunities and exposure to talented players.

"Melaka have also taken a proactive step by supporting the Melaka Social League by providing technical and promotional assistance, as the league has a particular appeal to the youth, especially to university and college students," said Azman.

Southern meanwhile have expressed their gratitude towards their would-be opponents on their Instagram page.