The two teams played out to a one all draw in the first leg match played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega last weekend.

Fosa Juniors - AFC Leopards Preview: D-day for Ingwe away in Madagascar

Fosa Juniors needs a barren draw or a win of any margin to progress to the next round of the preliminaries.

AFC Leopards is aware that a win or a high scoring draw is what they need to qualify for the next phase; Ingwe has to score, no two ways about it, and the technical bench, players as well as the fans know this well.

The Kenyan representatives have won just one out of three, losing the other two with a five goal margin. Fosa Juniors are making their debut in the continental assignment, and will definitely want to down the Kenyan side.

Ingwe coach Robert Matano still believes that they still have a chance to advance to the next stage. “We are still in the game. A 1-1 draw is not a bad result and if my boys take instructions in Madagascar we still have a chance.

“All we need to do is go for early goals to unsettle the home team. We can make it and even my players know that,” Matano told Goal in an interview.

AFC Leopards will meet the winner between Cameroon outfit Ngazi Sports and AS Port Louis of Mauritius if they eliminate the Madagascan side.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fosa Juniors: Captain Rado Mbalosoa was a thorn in the first leg, and his goal gave the team a huge advantage. AFC Leopards should find a way to silence him or else things will not be good. Pierre Tiavina was also outstanding at the back, and made it hard for Ingwe to get a second goal.

AFC Leopards: Dennis Sikhayi is expected to be among the first names on the starting line-up. Sikhayi has a reputation of excellently doing his job of defending, as well as helping the attackers when there is an opportunity.

Vincent Oburu is definitely odds on to lead Leopards attack in the absence of Erick Bekoe. He has an amazing speed as well as perfect ball control. However, he will have to be more clinical in front of the goal considering the fact that the Kenyan side needs to score to stand a chance of progressing.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Fosa Juniors: Ramaritany Damien, Jean Romario Baggio, Pierre Tiavina, Herisoa Santatra, Jean Claude Lolody, Bakary Mario, Theodin Roger, Adriamirado Aro Hasina, Rado Mbolasoa, Dieu Donne Henry and Jean Vyes.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Isaac Oduro, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Collins Okoth, Victor Majjid, Whyvonne Isuza, Baker Lukooya, Brian Marita and Vincent Oburu.