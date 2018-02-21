Leones Vegetarianos are making their debut in the continental scene, and they started on a low note falling to Kenya champions Gor Mahia 2-0, courtesy of goals from Kevin Omondi and Ephrem Guikan.

Leones Vegetarianos - Gor Mahia Preview: Can K’Ogalo complete the job in Malabo?

The hosts are aware that to progress to the next phase they have to score three goals, and ensure that they do not concede. It looks like an unrealistic target considering the fact that they have scored just one goal in their last three matches, and conceded three in the process.

For Gor Mahia, a draw of any kind or a loss by a solitary goal will see them into the next round of the preliminary round. However, they will have to be cautious on the way they play considering the fact that they have lost all of their latest five away matches in all competitions.

Coach Dylan Kerr has cautioned his charges against underrating their opponents away from home. “It is true that we have the advantage going into the return leg but that does not mean that we underrate them.

“We must play a very cautious game, attack when necessary and also defend as a team. We have a good chance to qualify but with a slight mistake, the chance can be dimmed,” Kerr told Goal in an interview.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leones Vegetarianos: Goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga has to put an exceptional display to ensure he does not concede, or else things will be even thicker for his side. Defender Mokuy Asterio was outstanding for his team in the first leg, and he will be required to be in the forefront to help keep a clean sheet.

Gor Mahia: Francis Kahata is proving his worth for the sixteen times league champions. The chemistry between him and other attackers is doing wonders, and once again this man will be relied on to create chances for his side.

When all had seemed futile, that Gor Mahia will not get a second goal, Ephrem Guikan happened! His strike a few seconds after coming in as a substitute was a statement to coach Kerr and the Ivorian striker definitely have a part to play.

PROBABLE LINE-UP: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joash Onyango, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Kevin Omondi.