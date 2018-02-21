Emmanuel Okwi has urged Simba management to sign Yanga and Zambia International forward Obrey Chirwa once the 2017-18 season concludes and the transfer window opens, Goal can exclusively reveal.

Okwi: Simba should sign Chirwa

The rumors concerning Chirwa leaving Yanga at the end of the season is currently the talk of the town although the player himself has dispelled the news as only speculation.

Speaking to Goal Okwi said that Chirwa is a very good striker who scores regularly and if he was to join Simba and they played together there isn’t a team that they will fail to beat next season.

“I told some people in Simba’s management to make sure they sign Chirwa, because his contract with Yanga ends this season and we are in international competitions so we must have a good team”said Okwi.

The 24-year-old has long been linked with a switch to arch rivals Simba and Azam FC next season and Okwi has advised his club to use the opportunity to sign the player as the contract saga goes on.