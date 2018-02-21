Ilham eager to get back to full fitness and help Selangor's title push

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of Selangor's league match against Pahang this Saturday, their Indonesian winger Ilham Udin Armaiyn is racing to return to full fitness.

The Indonesia U23 star has had a start-stop start to his first ever Malaysia Super League season, having played in the Red Giants' first round match, but missed the second on injury. He then played the full 90 minutes in their 4-1 third round defeat to Terengganu FC, but picked up an injury in the match.

However, head coach Maniam Pachaiappan told Goal that Ilham would undergo treatment, and return to full training on Wednesday, in time for the Pahang clash.

The 21-year old is now eager to make fulll recovery and help his side.

"My condition is improving, approaching 100 per cent (fitness) and I hope to return to training.

"I want to give my best and help the team," said Ilham when met before training with the Red Giants on Tuesday.

Despite the heavy away defeat in their last game, Ilham acknowledges that the title chase is still very much open and wants to help Selangor do their best this season.

"The league has just started and we're only three matches in," he remarked. "There's still a long way to go, hopefully the defeat would be our last one.

"We need to bounce back and who knows, end up as champions? God willing, if it's meant to be our time."