Amokachi makes bold comparison between Everton’s Niasse and Tottenham’s Kane

Former Everton forward Daniel Amokachi has applauded Oumar Niasse's work-rate and likened his drive for goals with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

The 27-year-old forward who was on loan with Hull City last campaign has been in high-flying form for the Toffees this season which earned him a comparison with the league’s topscorer Harry Kane.

In the English Premier League this season, Niasse has notched seven goals in 15 matches – four of those efforts came in his seven appearances as a substitute.

And the former Nigeria international who scored 14 goals in 54 games for the Goodison outfit is full of praise for Niasse’s fighting spirit whom he described as a warrior.

“Whether he starts, or comes on for two minutes or five minutes, you know how he is – he is a warrior,” Amokachi told club website.

“When you play for a club like Everton, no matter how you are playing, you have to try to contribute and give 100 percent whenever you get the call. I had a spell at Everton when it was not going so well, but you still try to die for the team. I think that is what the Evertonians appreciate most.

“If you get a chance and don’t hit the back of the net, then you forget it and focus on the next chance.

“That is what makes Harry Kane one of the best number nines in the world. You remember the game against Liverpool at Anfield [when Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 with Liverpool earlier this month] – he missed a penalty, another one came in the last minute and he took it and scored. That is the kind of spirit Oumar has, and that is what you want to see from a striker.”