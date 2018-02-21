Bayern Munich all but sealed a place in the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to a 5-0 drubbing of 10-man Besiktas but Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben were not completely satisfied with the performance.

Muller & Robben find fault in Bayern Munich's Champions League rout

Muller scored twice as German champions Bayern took control of the last-16 tie following Domagoj Vida's early red card during Tuesday's opening leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Vida was sent off for a mistimed tackle as the last man but Besiktas continued to frustrate Bayern despite their numerical disadvantage, until Muller broke the Turkish side's stubborn resistance four minutes before half-time.

The floodgates opened in the second half, with Muller and Kingsley Coman on target, while Robert Lewandowski netted a late brace.

"The red card helped, even though we couldn't properly take advantage in the first half - we weren't aggressive enough," Muller told Sky.

"Going forward we need to play like we did in the second, be bold and attack."

It was Bayern's 14th successive victory in all competitions and their 12th on the bounce at home.

But Arjen Robben – who replaced James Rodriguez prior to the interval – added: "We weren't good enough in the first half.

"The coach addressed this at the break and we came out much better in the second half, as reflected by the scoreline."

Bayern will travel to Istanbul for the return leg on March 14.