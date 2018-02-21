The second day of matchday 2 in the AFC Champions League concluded the West Asian side for the week, with shocking results around the four games that were played.

2018 AFC Champions League: Matchday 2, Day 2 Round-Up

Al Hilal suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Esteghlal Tehran, which saw shaky defender Abdullah Al Hafith score an own goal and Ali Al Habsi receive the first ever red card in his career.

Al Wasl also managed to lose in the same fashion, when the Lima-less outfit lost 1-0 to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi to sit in last place with 0 points after 2 matchdays.

Back to Group D, Al Ain and Al Rayyan drew 1-1, with both sides sitting on 2 points after 2 matchdays in between Esteghlal (4 points) and Al Hilal (1 point). This game was decided by penalties, with Markus Berg scoring the first penalty in the 10th minute and Abdelrazzak Hamedallah scoring in the 28th minute from the spot.

Finally, Baghdad Bounedjah scored another brace to push Al Sadd into top spot of Group C with 6 points, helping the Qatari side defeat Persepolis 3-1 to continue their good start. Formerly of Barcelona, Xavi got the assist for Boundejah’s second goal, while his first was assisted by former Villareal player Akram Afif.