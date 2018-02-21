Willian has shown himself to be deadlier from distance than Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar during his Champions League career at Chelsea.

Better than Ronaldo and Neymar - Willian tops Champions League chart

The Brazil international moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2013.

Since then he has appeared in over 30 European fixtures for the Blues, and has always posed a threat in the final third.

He has shown himself to be particularly dangerous from outside of the box, with a 20-yard drive in his latest appearance against Barcelona seeing him jump to the top of a continental goal chart.



6 - Since joining Chelsea in 2013/14, Willian has scored more Champions League goals from outside the box than any other player (6, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar on 5). Specialist. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) 20 February 2018

Willian had already offered plenty of warning to Barca prior to opening the scoring in the first leg of a last-16 encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Two first-half efforts from the 29-year-old had cannoned off the woodwork, but he was still given space in which to line up a third effort.

Quick feet from the Samba star allowed him to get a sight of goal just past the hour mark, with the ball then drilled low into the bottom corner past a helpless Marc-Andre ter Stegen.



6 - Six of Willian's nine Champions League goals for Chelsea have come from outside the box (67%). Laser. pic.twitter.com/89Px69kypt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

Lionel Messi’s first goal against Chelsea quickly cancelled out Willian’s strike, but the Blues are very much in a heavyweight encounter.

It may be that they need further moments of inspiration in a return date at Camp Nou, especially after conceding an away goal.

Willian could be the man to provide that, with his penchant for the spectacular proving to be a valuable asset to Antonio Conte’s side.