Platinum Stars 0-0 SuperSport United: PSL strugglers play to a dull draw

Platinum Stars and SuperSport United played out to a goalless draw at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams were desperate for three points, especially Dikwena who are rooted at the bottom of the PSL log table.

However, neither side was able to find the back of the net, and the draw did little to shake things up in the bottom half of the standings.

For Roger de Sa, this result is certainly not good enough as they could have closed the gap between them and 15th-placed Ajax Cape Town had they secured the maximum points.

The first half produced little fireworksl, as both Dino Visser and Reyaad Pieterse were hardly tested, but it wasn't surprising at all given how the two teams have struggled to score this term.

Dikwena thought the had the ball in the back early on after Vuyo Mere raced through to beat Pieterse, but the offside had already gone up against Letsie Koapeng even before the captain could make contact with the ball.

Television replay however, showed that the goal should have stood, as the attacker moved in an onside position in the build-up to the 'goal'.

2018 has also not been very kind to both Stars and SuperSport, because they have hardly scored enough to win games, although the Tshwane giants netted four in the previous league game against Bloemfontein Celtic before going down on penalties to the same opponents in the Nedbank Cup last week.

Even with Aubrey Modiba in the starting line-up, Eric Tinkler's men were unable to get past a team that has conceded a whopping 36 goals in 20 games this season.

Modiba was expected to play a key role, simply because he went into the clash as the club's leading goalscorer with six goals.

But that alone, having a leading goalscorer who is a wing-back, highlights SuperSport's goalscoring woes, and while Evans Rusike was brought in to ease the pressure upfront, he still couldn't find his way past Visser on the night.

The second half was even more furstrating for a few fans that weathered the storm to watch football in Rustenburg.

The introduction of Sipho Mbule and Thabo Mnyamane did little to spark the game to life, with the only real chance of the game coming in the 64th minute through the former AmaTuks forward, but again that wasn't enough to trouble the scoreboard.

This was the eighth time that Matsatsantsa had failed score this season, and for a team that's sitting on a -4 goal difference, this doesn't reflect good at all.

It is even worse for Dikwena, who have now drawn blanks 11 times in 21 league games this season with a single goal scored in 10 home matches.