A second half strike from Bradley Ralani was enough to not only give Cape Town City a second leg victory but help them advance into the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Tuesday evening.

Cape Town City 1-0 Young Buffaloes (2-0 Agg): The Citizens' maiden Caf journey continues

As expected, with City already having one foot through the door by virtue of the away goal which they picked up in Young Buffaloes backyard, coach Benni McCarthy once again rang the changes.

The 40-year-old mentor looked to fashion an effective blend of youth and experience as both newcomers Shane Roberts and Zukile Kewuti were given starts alongside experienced heads such as Robyn Johannes and Bradley Ralani, who returned to the matchday squad.

But most notably, there was no room though for Teko Modise who was rested, and Ayanda Patosi who was nursing an injury.

Nonetheless, the clash promised to be an exciting affair with both sides eager to reach the next round of the competition. The weight of expectations though, did not faze City who held their own throughout the encounter.

From the onset, City dominated possession, and with Buffaloes failing to trouble the home team’s goal, City went into the half-time interval the happier of the two teams.

However, with the City technical team choosing to take off Sibusiso Masina after the restart in favour of Craig Martin, the change proved fruitful as they looked even more threatening and with 56 minutes played, it was winger Ralani, who came up with the decisive blow. The former Sweden-based playmaker showed impressive technique and skill as he curled a stunning strike into the back of the Swazi side’s net.

Although, the goal came as the killer blow, City were still hungry for more, and should have had a second with 15 minutes to go. City substitute Nana Akosah-Bempah, who replaced Judas Moseamedi just after the hour mark, had a glorious opportunity to build on the goal he scored in the first leg, but the United States of America-born youngster spurned his chance when it looked easier to score.

Nevertheless, the solitary goal would prove enough as City held on for victory and secured their passage into the first round of the lucrative competition with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

The ambitious outfit will now have to wait to see who the winner is between Costa do Sol and Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy before they can begin their preparations for the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup.