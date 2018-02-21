Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela believes that he has slowly created a philosophy which will last for many years to come.

Steve Komphela: Kaizer Chiefs are a well-functioning machine

Despite being criticised for not winning trophies since joining Amakhosi in 2015, Komphela has done well in blending youth with the experienced players available at his disposal over the past two-and-a-half years.

The 50-year-old mentor said this is part of a long-term plan in ensuring that success is sustained even after he's gone, and he's pleased that even the MultiChoice Diski Challenge team is starting to buy into the club's new philosophy.

However, Komphela refused to take credit for the way Chiefs have been playing in recent months.

“It’s not about my philosophy, but the club’s philosophy. If you look at the Multi-choice Diski Challenge match we played against Platinum Stars, we had Nkosi Ngcobo and Given Thibedi playing in midfield and that was a reflection of what we saw against Cape Town City, but at a more junior level," Komphela told the media.

According to Komphela, Chiefs are like a well-oiled machine, especially now that they have been getting results on a regular basis. He feels he has young players who are brave enough to choose from whenever some of his senior players are unvailable.

Amakhosi are unbeaten since late last year, and they find themselves four points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with nine league games to go.

Komphela likened the structure that the club has managed to put together to that of Spanish and European giants Barcelona.

“At the moment Chiefs is a well-functioning machine, where we know that if anything happens to Willard Katsande, we can bring in Ngcobo or Thibedi in. That way we are guaranteed long-term success at the club. It is rare to find a situation in South Africa where the philosophy is about the club and not about the coach,” he said.

“If you look at Barcelona, it doesn't matter if a coach comes or goes, the club will always produce the results,” added Komphela.